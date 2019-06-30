  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. (LIVE) 2019 AFCON: Nigeria vs Madagascar
ADVERTISEMENT

(LIVE) 2019 AFCON: Nigeria vs Madagascar

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are up against their counterparts from Madagascar in their final Group B match in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, championship in Egypt.

Nigeria were the first to pick the ticket for the round of 16 but they will be going for the maximum points today to top the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria will also be hoping to break a record by keeping a clean sheet in all the group stage matches for the first time.

Follow this live updates with your sports man JOSHUA ODEYEMI (@josh_flexy) right here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.