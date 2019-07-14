Breaking News
(LIVE) 2019 AFCON: Nigeria vs AlgeriaOsinbajo: What we are doing about the security challenges in Nigeria
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. (LIVE) 2019 AFCON: Nigeria vs Algeria
ADVERTISEMENT

(LIVE) 2019 AFCON: Nigeria vs Algeria

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are up against their counterparts from Algeria in one of the semi finals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt.

Follow the blog below for live updates of this encounter:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.