Listicle: 12 things Gov Abubakar Sani Bello said in his speech

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger has promised the people of the state that his administration would continue to put the interests of the people first. He made this known after he was sworn in for his second term as governor for the next four years.

Below is a listicle of some of the things he promised that his administration would tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

– In the last four years, we have maintained relative peace and harmony in Niger State through the collaborative efforts of the security agencies, traditional institutions and the State Government. The current security challenges in some parts of the country, including some States bordering Niger State, have created pockets of criminal activities within the border communities of the State.

– Despite the threats of cattle rustling, armed banditry, kidnapping and their glaring implications for the security of lives and property in the State. The State Government will remain proactive and consistent in preventing all forms of crime and criminality within the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

– My administration will continue to provide support to law enforcement agencies to strengthen the security architecture in both prevention as well as enforcement of law and order.

– We will continue to respond to the needs of the judicial arm of government to strengthen the delivery of justice. We will also strive to utilise our relationship with the traditional institution to bring them into the forefront in checking the movement of strange persons in their neighbourhoods.

– Agriculture is the mainstay of the state economy, which engages most of our people in both food and cash crop production. Therefore, consistent with our administration’s commitment to generate sustainable employment and boost commercial agriculture, we will pursue initiatives to reposition the sector.

– Our goal is to increase the output of agricultural commodities such as rice, Shea butter, cotton, oil palm, ginger, cashew nut, soya beans and sesame seed through attracting and sustaining large scale private sector participation, supporting and encouraging our small farmers with incentives, expanding the value chain to make agriculture attractive to the youths.

– We are working assiduously to ensure that we create a favourable business and investment climate, including other incentives that will catalyse the massive inflow of domestic and foreign investment in the agricultural sector. We will continue to strengthen the sector and make agribusiness viable in the State.

– We will revisit the whole spectrum of our educational policies through the implementation of a robust agenda for the provision of qualitative, affordable and accessible education, including a particular focus on the girl-child and purposeful expansion of educational infrastructure.

– We will also continue to commit resources to the provision of adequate staffing, capacity enhancement, motivation of teaching and non-teaching staff under our ongoing Whole School Development Approach. Government will also continue to honour its obligation for the counterpart funding to achieve the goals of Universal Basic Education goals.

– We will upscale investment towards the provision of potable water, power supply targeted at both the rural and urban communities that previously had no water or electricity.

– Our commitment to providing adequate and affordable shelter remains unwavering. To this end, the administration will partner with real estate developers and financiers to facilitate the delivery of adequate/affordable housing, sites and services.

– It is with deep faith in our State and our future that I ask you to join me in the work ahead. Let us be unbending optimists who look to the future not with apprehension but with creativity, innovation, and boundless energy. This is a time for service–and we will rise to meet it.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App