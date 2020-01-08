List of 18 professors vying for ABU’s Vice Chancellor post

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighteen professors have been shortlisted for screening for consideration into the position of Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU).

The current VC, Professor Ibrahim Garba is expected to round off his tenure in April

ADVERTISEMENT

The University governing board last year launched a search for a prospective VC to fill the vacuum that would be created by the exit of the current VC.

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Below is the list of the shortlisted applicants:

1. Professor Lawal Saidu, Veterinary Medicine

2. Professor Doknan Decent Danjuma Shemi, from Jos

3. Professor Musa Hassan, Pharmacy

4. Professor Sadiq Zubairu Abubakar, NAERLS

5. Professor Ezzedeen M. Abdulrahman, Pharmacy

6. Professor Abdullahi Mohammed, Pathology

7. Professor Kabiru Bala, Building

8. Professor Zakari Mohammed, Library Science

9. Professor Kabir Sabitu

10. Professor Isa Marte Hussaini

11. Professor Abdullahi A. Umar

12. Professor Ibrahim Musa Umar

13. Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo

14. Professor Shafi’u Abdullahi

15. Professor Ibrahim Mu’uta

16. Professor Idris Isa Funtua

17. Professor Sani Ahmed Miko

18. Professor Nuhu Mohammed Jamo

Daily Trust learnt that Professor Ibrahim Mu’uta has withdrawn his consent to contest.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App