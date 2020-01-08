  1. Home
  2. Online Special
  3. List of 18 professors vying for ABU’s Vice Chancellor post
ADVERTISEMENT

List of 18 professors vying for ABU’s Vice Chancellor post

By Isa Sa’idu, Zaria and Richard Ngbokai, Kano Published Date
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria

Eighteen professors have been shortlisted for screening for consideration into the position of Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU).

The current VC, Professor Ibrahim Garba is expected to round off his tenure in April

ADVERTISEMENT

The University governing board last year launched a search for a prospective VC to fill the vacuum that would be created by the exit of the current VC.

Below is the list of the shortlisted applicants:

1. Professor Lawal Saidu, Veterinary Medicine

2. Professor Doknan Decent Danjuma Shemi, from Jos

3. Professor Musa Hassan, Pharmacy

4. Professor Sadiq Zubairu Abubakar, NAERLS

5. Professor Ezzedeen M. Abdulrahman, Pharmacy

6. Professor Abdullahi Mohammed, Pathology

7. Professor Kabiru Bala, Building

8. Professor Zakari Mohammed, Library Science

9. Professor Kabir Sabitu

10. Professor Isa Marte Hussaini

11. Professor Abdullahi A. Umar

12. Professor Ibrahim Musa Umar

13. Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo

14. Professor Shafi’u Abdullahi

15. Professor Ibrahim Mu’uta

16. Professor Idris Isa Funtua

17. Professor Sani Ahmed Miko

18. Professor Nuhu Mohammed Jamo

Daily Trust learnt that Professor Ibrahim Mu’uta has withdrawn his consent to contest.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.