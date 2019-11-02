‘Lionheart’ hopes for Oscars while ‘King of Boys’ takes AMAA

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Lionheart has been selected by the Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee to represent Nigeria at the Oscars, while ‘King of Boys’, once a strong contender, recently emerged best Nigerian film at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

This is coming weeks after ‘Lionheart’ was selected by the Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC), chaired by filmmaker Chineze Anyaene, as the country’s submission to the International Feature Film category of the 2020 Oscars. Among the entries received this year, the NOSC said it picked ‘Lionheart’ “for its considerable shots at the rules.”

It’s worthy of note that last year, Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ was acquired by Netflix, making it the first original Netflix film produced in Nigeria. ‘Lionheart’ tells the story of a young and intelligent woman, Adaeze Obiagu (Nnaji) who gets to run her father’s company, amid great challenges, while he lies in his sick bed.

In ‘King of Boys,’ Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a shady past and a promising future is loved by many and feared by most in her society. She is soon drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear.

In an earlier report, Weekend Magazine took a look at how some Nigerians took to social media, particularly Twitter, to argue that Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’ stands a better chance of winning the Oscars. So, ‘King of Boys’ (endowed by the Nigerian Films and Videos Censors Board) emergence as winner in the NFVCB Award for Best Nigerian Film in the AMAA only re-echoes this concern. If AMAA picked the latter, did the NOSC make a good choice? Or does this simply show that their tastes (NOSC and AMAA) clearly defer?

The NOSC’s criteria includes originality, good directing, acting, cinematography and sound. Also, it pays attention to the recording of the original dialogue track, as well as the completed picture, which should be predominantly in a language other than English.

On the other hand, ‘King of Boys’ beat other movies, such as ‘The Delivery Boy’, ‘Lara and the Beats’, ‘Up North’, ‘Makeroom’, ‘Gold Statue’, and ‘Knockout Blessing’ to clinch its AMAA award.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, became Africa’s best actress for her role as Alhaja Eniola Salami in ‘King of Boys’, while Adesua Etomi-Wellington also emerged the best actress in a Supporting Role category.

The movie got nine nominations and won three, which are NFVCB Best Nigerian Film, Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role. Thus, it became the Nigerian film with the highest number of awards at the 2019 AMAA.

The award ceremony, which held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos saw films like Nigeria’s ‘Knockout Blessing’ winning in the Best Achievement in Visual Effects category, ‘Diamond in the Sky’ in Best Achievement in Screenplay, and ‘Choices’ in Best Animation, among several others across the continent.

