‘Lion King’ reigns overseas with $142m, nears $1bn globally

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney’s “The Lion King” remains box office royalty, generating another $142 million at the international box office.

Director Jon Favreau’s hyper realistic remake of the animated classic is already the fifth-biggest global release of the year with $963 million to date, according to Variety.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Lion King” is on its way to joining fellow studio releases “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and “Aladdin” in the elusive billion-dollar club.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film also added $75 million in North America this weekend, boosting domestic sales to $350 million.

Overseas, it has had the strongest showing in China with $114 million, along with the United Kingdom with $45 million, Brazil with $42 million and France with $40 million.

“The Lion King” opens in Japan on Aug. 9 and Italy on Aug. 21.

Meanwhile, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” continued scaling box office charts, collecting $21 million from 67 overseas territories.

During the week, it became the first “Spider-Man” movie to cross $1 billion globally. The superhero sequel has made $692 million overseas and $1.03 billion worldwide.

It recently passed “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” ($963 million) to become Sony’s second-highest grossing film ever.

Falling not far behind is Disney’s “Toy Story 4,” which picked up $19.4 million from 40 foreign markets for an international tally of $522 million.

The animated adventure has now pocketed $917 million globally, including $395 million in North America.

Outside the States, “Toy Story 4” has seen solid ticket sales in Mexico with $70.7 million, the U.K. with $64.9 million and Japan with $51 million.

It debuts in Germany later in August. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App