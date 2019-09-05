Limitations of AK-47

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent impressive reconciliation of groups involved in violence in Zamfara State is a victory of dialogue in conflict resolution. Unfortunately, we hardly exhaust dialogue before resorting to military intervention in Nigeria. Virtually all the kidnappers interviewed argued that they went into crime because they were victims of cattle rustling or attack of innocent herdsmen by vigilante, or both.

Perhaps if we had known and addressed these two issues long ago, kidnapping by herdsmen would not have been an issue in Nigeria. There was a time when herdsmen were not kidnappers. The question is, when and why did they find kidnapping an acceptable alternative? Tragically, we believe so much in violence to resolve conflicts even at personal level. This is why you find an “80 – year old dan iska” shouting that if the demands of his ethnic group are not granted, Nigeria will disintegrate. But the chickens are coming home to roost. Those who ride on the back of the tiger will ultimately be consumed by it. Young scorpions that are taught to sting by their mother sometimes try it on the mother.

There is change in values in some Hausa communities where leaders were chosen based on wrestling, over 200 years ago.

In Katsina, Korau emerged as Sarki (king) after defeating Sanau, the reigning king, in an official wrestling competition. The short sword (gajere) Korau used to kill Sanau is still one of the royal regalia handed to a new Emir of Katsina. Ironically, the second name of Sanau was Jabdayaki (formidable warrior). Also, to continue with the culture of violence, the first official function of Korau was to kill the woman who assisted him with the secrets of Sanau, out of fear that she was also going to betray him. She was either a wife or palace official of Sanau. But Islamic scholarship and civilization have made Islamic scholars more important than wrestlers in the emirate. However, the transition to a knowledge-based society is not complete. The journey has not covered more than 30% of the distance.

The major reason for persistent conflicts in Africa is the failure to institutionalize civic culture which would have made civility the guiding principle of inter-personal relationship and leadership, rather than force. This has to do largely with military regimes and dictatorial governments that essentially rely on force to rule.

The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, is succeeding in restoring relative peace in Zamfara state, one of the most battered states in Nigeria, by applying dialogue not guns. I was curious to hear his strategy of resolving the conflict when he was sworn-in as governor recently .Interestingly, he did not start appealing for more soldiers, policemen and guns. His silence on these gave me hope that he understood what is to be done. Although Zamfara is not a knowledge-based society, his approach is knowledge-based. And all the knowledge couldn’t have come from him. He is humble enough to go to the knowledgeable people on the issue, seek their input and is sincerely implementing their recommendations.

For me, the basic lesson in the relative success in Zamfara State is that humility is the secret of success in leadership. As a governor you are in-charge of roads, health and security. But you may not be a Doctor, Engineer or retired security officer. This is why governors are given executive power to hire competent hands and fire. Sometimes the answer to your problem is with your messenger. Listen to him. Be open, sincere and transparent. A governor is not the government. As an institution, the government is an umbrella for different people playing different valuable roles, and the role of the governor is to provide direction and guidance based on knowledge, wisdom and consultation.

There are lessons we can learn on conflict resolution from other countries. For example, Barack Obama became American President not only because he is intelligent and hard-working but essentially because he was identified and groomed by the American establishment as a strategy of dousing racial tension by giving black Americans hope. However, they were realistic enough to go for a “half-black” to avoid frightening white supremacists whose population is large enough to swing the electoral pendulum. Security is multidimensional; it goes with economy, education and politics. The new Ministry of Humanitarian Services should be expanded and renamed Ministry of Conflict Resolution and Humanitarian Services , with two permanent secretaries in charge of 1) Conflict Resolution 2) Humanitarian Services. If the Permanent Secretary (Conflict Resolution) succeeds in applying knowledge based ideas on conflict resolution, the Permanent Secretary (Humanitarian Services) will be less busy dealing largely with natural disasters, not tragedies caused by violence and intolerance. The new minister can do a good job. As a former national official of the ruling party , conflict resolution is not new to her. If you have worked with politicians you know their wahala . Be that as it may, we need to emphasize that the problems of Nigerians are largely the problems of Nigeria, not their ethnic groups. The world relates with Nigeria, not ethnic groups.

An interesting event related to this piece took place in Gusau on Friday, August 23, 2019. The leader of Fulani in Zamfara State, Alhaji Muhammadu Cheda , conferred the title of Beza( mother of Zamfara women) on the wife of the governor. For me, the most important speech at the occasion was the one delivered by the leader of Fulani women in the state, Hajia Aisha, who was accompanied by over 300 women. She told the gathering that Fulani women in the state are strongly in support of the peace agreement. Great! The power brokers have spoken. They have endorsed the agreement. It is now a done deal. You think the Fulani leader is stupid for honoring the wife of the governor? He knows what he is doing. It has been said that power is neither vertical nor horizontal. It is simply where you find it. The men may appear powerful but they are… Sorry, I have run short of English words.

Isiyaku Dikko wrote from Abuja

