Like Osinbajo, like Atiku?

Compiled by Haruna Ibrahim
- AUGUST 2005: Vice President Atiku accused President Obasanjo of planning to extend his tenure; Obasanjo denied the allegation.
- AUGUST 31, 2005: PDP accused Atiku of indiscipline.
- JUNE 10, 2006: Obasanjo sent his daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo to represent him at the convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Yola instead of VP Atiku.
- JUNE 22, 2006: Obasanjo sacked 8 out of the ten aides of VP Atiku.
- AUGUST 29, 2006: SSS operatives raided the office of the National Development Project (ND), an NGO under Atiku Campaign Office.
- SEPTEMBER 6, 2006: Obasanjo asked Atiku to leave the venue of the Federal Executive Council meeting for them to deliberate on the alleged findings of EFCC on the VP.
- SEPTEMBER 7, 2006: Obasanjo forwarded the ‘EFCC investigation probe’ on Atiku for possible deliberation.
- SEPTEMBER 19, 2006: Atiku’s Media Consultant, Garba Shehu was arrested by the SSS in connection with an alleged “investigation of certain acts and plans capable of threatening the internal security of Nigeria.”
- SEPTEMBER 20, 2006: Garba Shehu’s residence raided by the SSS.
- SEPTEMBER 28, 2006: PDP suspended Atiku “for engaging in anti-party to enable the party confront the moral burden which the EFCC placed at its doorstep.”
- DECEMBER 22, 2006: PDP declared Atiku’s seat vacant.
- DECEMBER 27, 2006: FG asked the Court of Appeal, Abuja to declare the seat of the vice president vacant.
- DECEMBER 27, 2006: Staff of the vice president were redeployed.
