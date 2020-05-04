‘Like early stage of B/Haram, citizens still doubt COVID-19’

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur has lamented that some citizens in the state still doubt the existence of COVID-19 just like Boko Haram was initially underrated.

Kadafur, who is the chairman of the State High Powered Response Team for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 pandemic, stated this on Saturday while responding to newsmen at a daily media update on the pandemic in Maiduguri.

He observed that it is highly regrettable that despite the increasing rate of spread of the pandemic, large numbers of people in the state do not believe the existence of the virus.

He also noted that it is rather unfortunate that a lot of people still participate in the burial ceremonies and observe congregational prayers against the rules of social distancing.

“When Boko Haram started, a lot of people felt it was something not to be taken seriously, until when it consumed everybody.

“This COVID-19 is another Boko Haram coming, and yet people do not believe it’s real,” he said.

