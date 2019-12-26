Light at the end of the tunnel

ADVERTISEMENT

In what could be described as a turning point for the project, the Managing Director of Mabon Nigeria Limited, Mr. Christopher Cyril, on November 7 led a delegation to Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, to invite him to the official inauguration of the project.

He said the project had produced 40 megawatts of electricity which will improve and stabilise power supply as well as promote socio-economic development of the North and the country at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MD also presented a progress report containing an overview of the project to the governor and assured him that all was now set for the inauguration of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He requested Governor Yahaya to fix a date in December for the inauguration of the project.

And when he visited the site few days after, Governor Yahaya said his administration will set up an industrial park in Dadin-Kowa town.

Speaking to newsmen after he was conducted round the power plant by officials, Governor Yahaya said the plant will be of immense benefit to the people of the state.

“Power is the key to the socio-economic development. Therefore, we commend the federal government for the efforts put in place to get to this level of completion of the power plant and we will utilise it for the benefit of our people.

“Our people should benefit from this project and all the other projects here, especially the irrigation aspect which close to 3,000 hectares or more would be ready for irrigation soon,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Upper Benue River Basin Authority (UBRBDA), Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu, said they hope that the power project will start functioning by the first quarter of 2020.

Daily Trust observed that the first and second turbines of the 2-by-20 megawatts plant were almost completed.

The construction is being handled by Hydro China Huadong Engineering Corporation at the instance of Mabon Nigeria Limited.

Our correspondent observed that the switching station has been completed, while the foundations for the transformers, which will facilitate evacuation, are already in place.

Engineers were also seen busy connecting electric cables that will convey the generated power from the power house to the switch yard and subsequently, to the high tension line for onward connection to the national grid. Also, the engineers were seen busy testing the appliances in readiness for the official inauguration of the project.

They were working on the twin-turbines, the Step-Up Transformers, generators for distribution to Switch Yard for onward distribution to the high tension cables for subsequent upload to the national grid. An engineer at the project site who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, told this reporter that all was now set for the inauguration of the project.

“All the years of waiting are going to be over soon because with all we have in place and the level of work done, I can confidently tell you that we are at the final lap of the project,” he said.

Daily Trust learnt that apart from enhancing electricity supply, the plant will also promote micro, small and medium enterprises for the benefit of the people of the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App