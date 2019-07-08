Lift suspension on Elumelu, others, minority caucus tells PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

A caucus ‎of minority political parties in the House of Representatives has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) to reverse its decision suspending factional Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta).

Elumelu, alongside other PDP chieftains were on Friday suspended by the party for going against the party’s endorsement of Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) for the position of Minority Leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, spokesman of the minority parties, Lego Idagbo (PDP, Cross River), insisted that Elumelu’s emergence was in line with Order 7 Rule 8 of the House Standing Rules.

The caucus therefore passed a confidence vote on the Minority Leader and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here this morning to address the‎ recent happenings with the issue of minority leadership of the 9th House.

“According to the House Rules, Order 7 Rule 8, members of the minority in the House shall nominate their leaders, not political parties.

“We adhered to that rule in the selection of Ndudi Elumelu, Toby Okechukwu, Gideon Gwani and Adesegun Adekoya as Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip respectively.

“We, the minority parties hereby pass vote of confidence on the leadership of Ndudi Elumelu and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, and also appeal to our party, the PDP to rescind its decision to suspend Elumelu and some of our colleagues,” Idagbo said.

Admitting that he was part of the meeting where Chinda was earlier endorsed, Idagbo, however added that “the endorsement by the PDP did not carry other minority political parties in the House of Representatives along.‎”

The lawmakers also denied allegation that they were induced with a bribe of N1 million before electing Elumelu, saying “allegation of N1 million bribe is an insult on any member of the National Assembly.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App