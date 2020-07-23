Life is predictable

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most painful tragedies in life is that so many people leave their lives to chance.

They live and die believing in fate.

That is, they are so firm in the belief that whatever becomes of their lives (good/bad) has been predestined; saying they have little or no control over it. “….that’s how the maker wants it…” What a pity!

But the truth is that, it has been confirmed time and again that live is very much predictable.

The predictability of life lies in the fact that one can accurately and almost precisely foresee what will happen to and in his life.

It is an established fact that no one knows tomorrow; nevertheless, one can work and plan how he wants his future (tomorrow) to be.

If you are diligent, faithful, determined, loyal, and dedicated to any course of action, be it academics, business, ministry, career, even marriage, then there is a very high probability that your tomorrow in such area/endeavor will be great and delightful; you will definitely have a blissful future.

Meanwhile, on the contrary, if you decide to live life carelessly, with no specific plan or goal; living the day as it comes, then most assuredly, you have already predicted a failed future for yourself.

Though, the Bible in the Jeremiah 29:11 made us understand that, placed before us is an already planned and laid future by GOD, THE MASTER PLANNER.

If then this is true, (which I strongly believe it is)- however, this assurance of a great future is not just enough, despite the fact that the promise is from God, we are dutifully required to play our parts too.

If we sit back and fold our hands, (that is, intentionally refusing to get involved), waiting for the promised future to materialize out of nothing, then you will wait till eternity.

If you have been blessed with brain, wit and brawn, and you refuse to productively put them into use while keep believing in fate, then you will wait until it becomes too late; when a woeful and domed future is already at the door.

Life is happening now. The future is no longer the distant tomorrow. No! It is today.

It is the accumulation of your actions, day by day, step by step, that will amount and determine your place in life.

Whatever a man sows, same will he reap.

So, if you want a great life, you have to start working towards it now.

If you desire to be successful, kindly begin the walk now. Time waits for nobody.

Remember, your life is 100% yours, and whatever way you choose to live it is solely your responsibility.

Life owes you nothing. The future starts now.

Life is happening now, and it is very much predictable.

Owoyemi, popularly known as D.P.O wrote from Abuja via Damilolapaulowoyemi@gmail.com

