Licence suspension: Court okays AIT/NBC settlement

By John Chuks Azu Published Date

A Federal High Court in Abuja has approved the terms of settlement between the DAAR Communications Plc and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over the suspension of operational licence of the company.

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Wednesday adopted the seven points terms of settlement reached by the NBC, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and Attorney General of the Federation to resolve the matter out of court.

Under the deal, Daar Communications agreed to ensure balance in its news coverage, especially political commentary on its stations across the country and shall also take full editorial responsibility for the use of contents sourced from social media and any other outlet.

Similarly, DAAR agreed that all programmes transmitted on its television and radio stations across the country comply with the provisions of the 1999 constitution and the National Broadcasting Commission Act as well as the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

On its part, the NBC agreed to immediately withdraw the suspension of the National Network Broadcast Licence of DAAR Communications Plc.

