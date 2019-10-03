Libya returnee: I tried aborting my pregnancy six times

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the Libya returnees from Imo state, Adaeze Nweze, on Thursday told Daily Trust that she left Nigeria for Libya in 2015 without informing her husband due to economic hardship.

Mrs. Nweze was among the 161 Nigerians who were airlifted back to Nigeria today by the IOM.

According to her, it was difficult catering for the family of five including three children. She said she paid N1.5m to her link person in Libya.

Adaeze said she left Nigeria with a pregnancy and she tried to abort the pregnancy about six times without success, adding she had a set of twins with the pregnancy.

Unfortunately, one of the twins, a boy, died while she came back with the girl.

Mrs. Nweze said there was the need for the Federal Government to block the exit routes for irregular migration to prevent more people from leaving the country, saying people now pay as much as N3m to travel irregularly to Libya.

“Presently, our girls pay up to N3million to get to Libya now and most of them are killed. I witnessed where 10 of my friends were killed with guns and they were buried,” she said.

She added: “I am in serious pains because a boy identified as Gift, who happened to be the only child of his parents was killed and the parents are not aware yet.”

