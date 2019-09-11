LG’s advanced tech fridge to minimize cold air loss, food wastage

ADVERTISEMENT

LG Electronics has said its InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerators are produced to reduce cod air loss and food wastage.

The electronics giant said in a statement that once opened, the conventional refrigerator can take 1-2 hours to regain maximum cooling level, affecting food located inside.

But as part of LG’s range of smart kitchen solutions, the InstaView Door-in-Door™ is equipped with a sleek mirrored glass panel that lights up with two knocks, allowing users to check inside the easy access compartment without opening the door – preventing cold air loss by up to 41%.

‘’With less frequent temperature fluctuations, items such as fruit, vegetables and dairy products can remain fresher for longer. The refrigerator also features the Hygiene Fresh+™ technology, which automatically cleans and purifies its internal air. Its five-stage filtering system is certified by Intertek, removing up to 99.999% of bacteria and with it, minimizing odours’’, it said.

Whilst traditional refrigerator compressors adopt a circular movement with 4 friction points, they can result in consuming excess energy and parts are more prone to wear. LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor has revolutionized the core of the InstaView refrigerator, with just 1 friction point, resulting in added durability, the ability to cool faster, using less energy and emitting 25% less noise.

Providing the ultimate convenience to for homeowners, the Smart Storage System makes it easy to group certain types of food together. Consumers can also control their refrigerator with their smartphones via LG’s Smart ThinQ™ app.

