LG polls: Bello inaugurates SIEC, others

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has inaugurated the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission, with a charge to conduct free, fair and credible local government elections.

The governor also promised not to interfere with the activities of the electoral commission, stating that Kogi electorate would be given the free hand to choose those who would represent them.

The governor also inaugurated the state’s Judicial Service Commission and the Kogi State Hajj Commission, urging them to undertake their respective tasks diligently.

