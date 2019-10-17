LG OLED TVs’ unrivalled performance scored hat-trick at HDTV test

ADVERTISEMENT

LG Electronics’ organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV has been adjudged the best television of 2019 by global experts and customers.

The Korea brand edged rivals in clash of the TV titans at the HDTVtest Shootout organized in London by UK electrical retailer Crampton & Moore.

The review event which was hosted by Vincent Teoh of the HDTVTest YouTube channel featured top four TV brands: three OLED models – LG (OLED65C9), Panasonic (65GZ2000), Sony (65AG9) – and one Q-LED TV from Samsung (65Q90R).

At the end of the shootout, LG C9 won A panel of 38 judges. The company bagged Best Gaming TV, Best HDR TV and Best TV of 2019. The accolades put to rest the long-standing debate of market leadership in the TV category.

LG Electronics products are being designed to enhance the way you live. The future of television is now a brazen reality with LG’s OLED TVs. LG OLED TVs deliver vivid colours, stunning contrast with infinite detail. So, these awards show the company’s unrelenting effort to meet customer needs and aspiration through user-friendly technological innovation.

Built to impress, each OLED TV comes with state-of-the-art LG features including incredible TV technology. By using organic light-emitting diodes that turn on and off individually, OLED TVs deliver deeper blacks and brighter, more lifelike colors than ever before. 4K resolution: Select models of LG OLED TVs offer an incredible 8.3 million pixels, with a resolution that’s four times that of Full HD.

The results of the HDTVtest Shootout were especially meaningful to LG as this year’s event employed a new blind test format, which helped to remove any question of brand bias. Additionally, the inclusion of real AV enthusiasts in the judiciary panel illustrated that the company’s TVs are definitely hitting the mark with their target audience.

LG C9 OLED is the direct successor to the brand’s 2018 C8 TV. It combines 4K HDR cinema screen design with advanced AI to further enhance both picture and sound. Perfect Colour on Perfect Black ensures real-world colour and contrast, while Dolby Atmos sound unites with Dolby Vision HDR for a cinematic experience.

