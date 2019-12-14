Breaking News
Mohammed, Wike, Dino, others attend Secondus’ daughter wedding
  1. Home
  2. Environment
  3. ‘LG chairmen using deforestation as source of revenue in Bauchi’
ADVERTISEMENT

‘LG chairmen using deforestation as source of revenue in Bauchi’

By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi Published Date
Bauchi State House of Assembly

Bauchi State House of Assembly has berated Caretaker Chairmen of 20 Local Governments in the state for using deforestation as source of revenue and directed them to stop the practice immediately.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Danlami Kawule, who presided over the session, wondered why the chairmen allowed deforestation despite desert encroachment and erosion affecting the LGAs, especially in Bauchi North Senatorial Zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20 caretaker chairmen and Commissioner of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs,, Hon. Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki were summoned by the Assembly and they appeared before the House Thursday to give explanation on why they allowed deforestation in their local governments amongst others.

In his contribution, Hon Musa Wakili Nakwada (Bogoro Constituency) said both the lawmakers and the chairmen were working for the development of Bauchi state.

“The meeting is aimed at correcting and consolidating the relationship between the lawmakers and the Chairmen. Trees are not source of revenue. The law didn’t provide that, therefore the practice of using deforestation as source of revenue by the caretaker chairmen should stop immediately,” he said.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.