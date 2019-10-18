LG Chairman bags bill award for eradicate polio

  1. Home
By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri Published Date

The Gubio Caretaker-Chairman local government area of Borno state, Hon. Zanna Modu Gubio, has won the Best Chairman Polio Achievement Award in the Nigeria Chairman Immunisation Leadership Challenge.

The award is at the instance of Bill & Melinda Gates and Dangote Foundations.

Presenting the award to Zanna Modu the Chairman of the committee, Dr Tunji Funsho  said the organizers found him worthy of this year trophy.

“I was privilege to receive award of National polio as Best Chairman in Nigeria  for supporting and providing healthcare activities in the country. I never knew people were observing what we were doing in health sector,’’ the LG Chairman said in response.

“I dedicate this award to the entire people of Borno especially my people from Gubio local government for their steadfast.

“I  thank organizers especially Dangote, Bill and Mirinda Foundation for this recognition and Prof Zulum for giving me platform to serve humanity. To me this award will challenge me to do more in serving humanity.”

 

