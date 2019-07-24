LG chair empowers youths, women as he celebrates 100 days in office

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaba Local Government Area Chairman, Benjamin Jack, has empowered 230 youths and 160 women in the area to mark his 100 days in office.

The youths were given training in poultry while the women were trained in various skills.

Jock said at a Town Hall meeting in Kwoi to mark the day said the council has mapped out plans to transform the living conditions of the people.

He said the council was currently rehabilitating the Kwoi- Nok to Chori as well as Tungan Nok roads to ease the transportation of goods and services.

He said the council has also embarked on the rehabilitation of boreholes, primary schools and completed the renovation and equipping of its secretariat, among others.

He pledged to continue to operate an open door policy in steering the affairs of the council and called for constructive criticism to move the area forward.

Various contributors during the town hall meeting called on the chairman and his councillors to put the interest of the people at heart in the discharge of their duties.

The 34-year-old Jock was sworn into office as chairman on April 8, 2019.

