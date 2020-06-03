Letter to Bauchi Gov

ADVERTISEMENT

I want to bring to your attention that most Bauchi State citizens are not happy with your decision to ban the activities of commercial motorcyles (achaba or okada). I am writing on behalf of my organisation (okada riders and thousands of citizens of the state to ask you to reverse your decision on the ban.

Sir, your administration said it had rolled out 500 Keke NAPEP to minimise the disruptive effect of the ban, but many people are of the opinion that there cannot be enough transport alternatives in the city to sustain a ban of this scale.

After consulting thousands Bauchi citizens, we arrived at the conclusion that the ban will raise the following issues: unemployment, crime, drugs, among other socila vices.

Based on available data, okada riders in Bauchi exceed 10,000. Therefore, analyst believe that it will take government a long time to resolve their problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Sir, your administration should rather come up with new policies that will give room for moving the state forward.

May God give you the wisdom to always act in the interest of the whole of Bauchi State. God save Nigeria.

Abubakar Wada – (wadaabubakar44@gmail.com)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App