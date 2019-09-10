Let’s unite against demons, extremists – Sultan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, says it is the responsibility of all Nigerians to come together to fight demons, extremists and criminals, flush them out of the system and make the good ones continue to live their lives the way they want.

He spoke yesterday in Akure when he was received by Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. The sultan was invited to the state by the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, to deliver this year’s Ulefunta festival public lecture held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

The sultan said he accepted to deliver the lecture because of the security challenges facing the nation.

Akeredolu urged Nigerians to look beyond their religious differences and give importance to the unity of this country.

He said: “Hausa and our people have lived together for very long time. When we have one or two security problems, I’m of the opinion that they are not with those who have been living with us.

“They’re with those who are just strangers. Even those living with us don’t know them. Those living with us are peaceful and they have become part of us. Unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.”

