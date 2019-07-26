Let’s not give crime ethnic toga – Oyetola

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor Oyetola has warned that giving any crime an ethnic toga weakens the war against crime and gives more arsenals to Nigeria’s common enemies to continue to terrorise the country.

Speaking yesterday in Osogbo at the 2019 national security conference and public lecture organised by the Police Community Relations Committee of the Osun State Police Command, Oyetola advocated technology-based approach in the fight against insecurity in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyetola urged the security agencies to adopt a new thinking that would put the country on the path of peace, unity, progress and prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the security agencies must begin to appraise the successes and failures so far and weave a workable strategy around them to rid the nation of insecurity.

According to him, kidnapping and banditry are fallouts of real or perceived injustice in a nation accentuated by youth unemployment and poor economy.

Oyetola, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, said the dire security situation in the country must be tackled squarely without ethnic or religious inclinations.

He said the kidnapping and banditry have constituted a menace to the Nigeria’s national and corporate image, thus posing a threat to people’s personal safety and business.

He said: “We must understand as a people and as government that kidnappers and bandits are our common enemies who are waging a war against us. Security experts contend that war is fought and won on the altar of strategy. We require a strategic and creative thinking and employment of technology to win this war.

“Security must be well-funded and security agencies must be provided with state-of-the-art arms that are superior to what the bandits use to secure all of us.

“For our intervention to be successful, we need to bridge the gap between planning and implementation. We must change our perception by seeing kidnapping and banditry as crimes and treat them as such.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App