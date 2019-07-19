Lere bags ABU award

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sa’in Lere, Alhaji Muhammad Yusuf Lere, has been honoured with an award of excellence by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria Post Graduates Representative Council for his dedication to the course of commerce, industry and organised private sector development in Nigeria and beyond.

In a statement issued to newsmen, Alhaji Yusuf was noted for selfless service to humanity, peace building and a good example to the students of industrial design and ABU Zaria in general.

He was described during the presentation ceremony held in Zaria last week as a man of integrity with qualitative leadership.

The Sa’in Lere was the first executive director of Kaduna State Development and Property Company Ltd.

He served on many boards in and out of Kaduna State, and was also a one-time deputy president of Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, member Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria-Ethiopia Chamber of Commerce and president of the Nigeria-Egypt business council.

He was also once the chairman, Afri-Bond (Nig) Ltd., Afri-Line Ltd and Grand Patron of Kaduna State Cycline Association. He was member, Kaduna State Peace Commission; trustee, Human Dev’t Foundation of Nigeria and chairman, Board of Trustees of Sabil Charitable International Organisation among others.

Alhaji Muhammad Yusuf Lere was also a member of the Vision 20:20 amongst others.

