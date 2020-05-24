ADVERTISEMENT

Lemon Garlic Butter Shrimp is an easy to prepare meal and flavour packed with shrimp!

With the best flavour combination and ready in under 15 minutes, Lemon Garlic Butter Shrimp and is an easy to throw together meal that can be served over anything! In today’s recipe we’ll be serving it with pasta

Stir a handful of angel hair pasta through the lemony, garlicky, buttery sauce for a delicious dinner and you will have your taste buds asking for more.

Buy shrimp (or prawns) already deveined, shelled and cleaned, and you have yourself such an easy recipe. Use fresh lemon juice (not the store bought stuff, please for the love of freshness), and use fresh garlic if possible. Those two elements, although rather obvious are the key to this recipe creating fireworks in your mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Ingredients

1/3 cup butter, divided

4 cloves garlic, minced (or 1 tablespoon)

1 3/4 pounds (800 g) shrimp (or prawns), peeled and deveined, tails intact

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Juice of half a lemon (about 2 tablespoons — add more if desired)

2 tablespoons water

Fresh chopped parsley, to garnish

Pasta

Instructions

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant (about 1 minute).

Fry shrimp and add salt and pepper, to your taste. Cook 2 minutes on one side, while stirring occasionally. Flip and cook 2 minutes on the other side until it’s beginning to turn pink.

Add in the remaining butter, lemon juice and water. Cook, while stirring, until the butter melts and the shrimp cooks through (do not over cook them). Take off heat. Taste and add more lemon juice, salt or pepper, if needed to suit your tastes.

Garnish with fresh chopped parsley and serve over pasta or mix all in pasta.

Note: It can be served over white rice too.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App