Lekki, Ikoyi toll gates to run free for 7 hours Thursday, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared that both Lekki – Epe Toll Plaza at Admiralty and the Lekki – Ikoyi Link Bridge will on Thursday, July 11, be run free during traffic hours between 6:30 and 9:30 in the morning as well as between 4:30pm and 8:00pm in the evening, so as to conduct a traffic survey within the area.

The governor disclosed this at a briefing with journalists after the tour of the area on Wednesday.

According to him, the reason was to carry out research to find lasting solution to traffic jam within the axis.

The governor added that though the cost of the toll free period will be upon the state government, the exercise has become expedient so as to resolve the traffic challenge.

“We want to open up a survey of this whole area. It is when we do that during traffic hours we can find out the cause and resolve it. We want to appreciate Lagosians, we are not mindful of traffic issues,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu also urged motorists in the state to register electronically because starting from October, the two toll gates would only receive money through electronic forms.

