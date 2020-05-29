Leicester boss Rodgers left with ‘no strength’ by coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers revealed Friday he “had no strength” after contracting the coronavirus in March.

The Northern Irish boss is the second Premier League manager to confirm he had suffered with COVID-19 after Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta also tested positive in March.

“I could hardly walk and it reminded me of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro,” Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester.

“We had a week off when we were supposed to play Watford (on March 14) and then the week after that, I started to struggle.”

The 47-year-old former Liverpool and Celtic manager added his wife had contracted the virus as well.

“For three weeks I had no smell or taste. I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same.

“We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus.”

England’s top-flight clubs have agreed a provisional restart date of June 17 after the season was postponed in March due to the outbreak, with Leicester currently third behind runaway leaders Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City. (AFP)

