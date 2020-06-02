Legendary Nigerian singer, Majek Fashek, is dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Nigerian singer, songwriter and guitarist, Majekodunmi Fasheke popularly known as Majek Fashek, is dead.

His manager, Omenka Uzoma, confirmed his demise via his Instagram handle on Tuesday morning.

“Today [I have] been having pressure calls, well it’s true that African No 1 Legendary ICON has gone to be with the Lord, His Maker.

“Let’s celebrate him, his achievements, and his family.

“Whatever decision is made by his family, the public will be notified,” he wrote.

The ‘Send Down the Rain’ crooner, who also gave acting a shot, was born in Benin City, Edo State capital to an Edo mother and an Ijesha father.

Fasheke was aged 57.

Reports said he died in a hospital in New York on Monday, June 1 but the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

His award-winning single, ‘Send Down the Rain’ greatly propelled his career in the late 80s harvesting multiple awards including “Song of the Year”, “Album of the Year”, and “Reggae Artist of the Year” among others.

The late musician was terribly sick in 2019 and was reportedly stranded in London until Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, took up his medical expenses.

Since then, he was said to have been on and off hospital battling undisclosed ailments until his demise on Monday.

