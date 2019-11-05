Legendary Elber to attend FC Bayern Cup in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The VOE Foundation sponsored FC Bayern Cup in Nigeria will kick-off in November and end in January 2020 with a legend of the Bundesliga side, Giovane Elber attending the National finals.

Talented youngsters in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Kwara, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Rivers and Akwa Ibom will all get a taste of the FC Bayern Cup.

The legend said “It will be my first time in Nigeria and I am very excited about their skills and their African style of playing.”

After watching the final selection games in February, the Franco-German technical adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr said “Initiatives such as the FC Bayern Youth Cup help us to boost interest of young people in football and motivate them.

“I have seen good players. It was a very committed tournament under good conditions. Giving kids the opportunity for a dream is a very nice present and therefore, thank you FC Bayern!

“I am looking forward to next year and will try my best to watch the kids play again.”

An international tournament, the FC Bayern Youth Cup is held in different countries around the world with the best 10 players selected to represent each participating country at the world finals at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

