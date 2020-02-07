Breaking News
Left out in the cold – The documentary
  3. Left out in the cold – The documentary

Left out in the cold – The documentary

Left out in the cold – The Documentary
Many young boys, who left their families to acquire Qur’anic education, move around the streets, begging to sustain themselves, they sleep in the open with little or no protection against the severe cold.

