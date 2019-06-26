LEDAP wants trial of torture offenders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) has called on the federal government to ensure effective implementation of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017.

The National Coordinator, Chino Obiagwu (SAN) disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement to mark the 2019 United Nations Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

LEDAP expressed concern that despite an increased awareness on anti-torture laws resulting in greater reports of incidences of torture, no person has been charged for offences under the Anti-Torture Act.

“We cannot overemphasize the need for engagement of law enforcement and security agencies to move away from torture as a means of investigation to forensic method of investigation in line with international standards and best practices,” he said.

“To this end, we must continue to create awareness on the provisions of the Act and scale up the discussion on torture, while still focusing on community mobilization against torture, which has the objective of curbing the systemic use of torture in policing by law enforcement and security agents,” the statement added.

LEDAP said this gap has to be filled by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, adding that the NGO had at a round table in April 2019 called on other stakeholders and participants to proffer strategies for a National Working Plan on torture.

