Lecturers ‘cut corners’ to get promotion

ADVERTISEMENT
Share this article
Lecturers in many universities across the country are cutting corners to become professors, findings by Daily Trust have revealed. Our correspondents report that the situation is prevalent in many federal, state and private universities as teachers struggle to get promotion. According to the data obtained from the website of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria…
This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day
Related
NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019
Download Daily Trust News App
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.