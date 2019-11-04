Lecturers ‘cut corners’ to get promotion

ADVERTISEMENT

Lecturers in many universities across the country are cutting corners to become professors, findings by Daily Trust have revealed. Our correspondents report that the situation is prevalent in many federal, state and private universities as teachers struggle to get promotion. According to the data obtained from the website of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria…



Sign Up Plan Monthly Quaterly Half Year Yearly E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App