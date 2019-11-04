  1. Home
  2. Exclusive
  3. Exclusive Stories
  4. Lecturers ‘cut corners’ to get promotion
ADVERTISEMENT

Lecturers ‘cut corners’ to get promotion

By Linus Effiong (Umuahia), Tijjani Ibrahim (Kano), Abubakar Auwal (Sokoto), Hope Abah Emmanuel (Makurdi), Christiana T. Alabi (Lagos), Dickson Adama (Jos), Eyo Charles (Calabar), Jeremiah Oke (Ibadan),  Bola Ajuola (Akure), Uthman Abubakar (Maiduguri), Chidimma C. Okeke & Misbahu Bashir (Abuja) Published Date

Lecturers in many universities across the country are cutting corners to become professors, findings by Daily Trust have revealed. Our correspondents report that the situation is prevalent in many federal, state and private universities as teachers struggle to get promotion. According to the data obtained from the website of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.