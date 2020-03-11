LeBron backtracks on refusing to play games in empty arenas

Breaking News
BREAKING: Atletico Madrid humiliate Liverpool out of Champions League
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has backtracked on his earlier statement that he wouldn’t play in an empty arena if teams were forced to keep fans out because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Well, it’s funny, because when I was asked the question – would you play without no fans? – I had no idea that there was actually a conversation going on behind closed doors about the particular virus,” James told reporters on Tuesday.

“Obviously, I would be very disappointed, not having the fans, because that’s who I play for. I play for my family. I play for my fans. They’re saying no one could come to the game if they decide to go that point.

“So, I’d be disappointed in that. But, at the same time, you have got to listen to the people keeping track on what’s going on. And if they feel like it is best for the safety of the players, the safety of the franchise, the safety of the league to mandate that, then we all listen to them.”

