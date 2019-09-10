Lebanese murdered, dumped inside septic tank in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of a Lebanese yet to be identified was on Tuesday discovered inside a septic tank in Apapa, Lagos.

The discovery threw residents of Bombay Crescent in Apapa into confusion.

It was gathered that the body was discovered by the police inside a septic tank in his house.

It was also learnt that the Lebanese came back from Abuja on Monday.

He was said to have engaged some private guards in whose care he left the house in a verbal confrontation over the invasion of his house by the unknown persons, only to be found dead today.

