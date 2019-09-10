  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Lebanese murdered, dumped inside septic tank in Lagos
ADVERTISEMENT

Lebanese murdered, dumped inside septic tank in Lagos

By Eugene Agha, Lagos Published Date
Police

The body of a Lebanese yet to be identified was on Tuesday discovered inside a septic tank in Apapa, Lagos.

The discovery threw residents of Bombay Crescent in Apapa into confusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the body was discovered by the police inside a septic tank in his house.

It was also learnt that the Lebanese came back from Abuja on Monday.

He was said to have engaged  some  private guards in whose  care he left the house  in a verbal confrontation over the invasion of his house by the unknown persons, only to be found dead today.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.