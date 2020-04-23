Lebanese man who advertised Nigerian woman for sale arrested

Breaking News
By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal 
A Lebanese, Wael Jerro, who offered to sell Peace Busari, a Nigerian, for $1000 on Facebook, has been arrested.

The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa broke the news in a post on Twitter.

“Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese !The Lebenese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl”

Daily Trust on Wednesday reported how the Lebanese caused a social media stir after he had shared Busari’s passport on a Facebook group tagged ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon,’ alongside a post written in Arabic, calling for prospective buyers.

Jerro, who resides in Beirut, Lebanon, put up the passport of the victim, Busari Peace, on a Facebook group, ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon.’

Information contained on the passport had shown it was acquired in May 2018, and that the bearer hails from Ibadan, Oyo state.

Several Nigerians had condemned the move, asking the Nigerian government to swiftly wade into the issue and ensure justice is done.

In reaction to the outrage, the NIDCOM boss had disclosed that the country’s mission in Lebanon had reported the issue to the host authorities, adding that “a manhunt was already on.”

