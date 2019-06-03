Leave me and face governance, Okorocha tells Ihedioha

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has told his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, to face the business of governance and leave him alone.

Ihedioha, while addressing the heads of government parastatals and agencies, was quoted to have claimed that his predecessor, Okorocha didn’t handover anything to him. He was also said to have given the permanent secretary, government House, Arc. Emeka Duru 24 hours to handover all government’s documents.

But in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said that he did not think that the new governor came to power only to vilify him.

The statement reads: “Since May 29, 2019 when he was inaugurated, he has never said any other thing aside talking down on the former governor.

“First, he went to demolish the Akachi tower, Imo people shouted foul. He said Okorocha had been arrested by EFCC, which was also false. He renamed the Imo Trade & Investment Centre Ahiajioku Centre, and he must have discovered that he has no audience.

“He has also said that the brand new Government House Okorocha handed over to him was an eyesore with a photograph of a bad toilet they must have taken from the PDP office in Owerri.

“He has equally denied that the former governor left N42.5billion for him, yet, the banks mentioned to that effect have never denied being in custody of the mentioned sums.

“Today, it is the issue of handover. There was a Joint Inauguration Committee with his Secretary to the State Government now, Chief Chris Okewulonu as Co-chairman. They were handed over both assets and liabilities and taken round the key projects. They were satisfied. And the Principal Secretary to the former governor has also been there. He received the governor in Government House, took him round and also handed over to him any other thing left to be handed over.

“Even before May 29, 2019 when he was sworn-in as governor, he had made up his mind to invest heavily on blackmail against his predecessor. For instance, with the inauguration time-table, he was to meet with the governor then, Owelle Okorocha on May 2, 2019, but he called to say that he was travelling. He skipped that important meeting.

“Again, May 5, 2019 was slated for his tour of selected projects with the governor then but he also avoided that. May 6 to May 20, 2019 was scheduled for Ministerial handover and Account reconciliation but he was never seen. He avoided close contact with the man he was coming to replace.

“Even the Joint Inauguration Church Service fixed for May 25, 2019 at Heroes Square, he altered the whole programme to avoid being on the same page with Owelle Okorocha for a smooth handover. And we have today seen the reasons for all those pranks.”

