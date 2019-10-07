Leave Jonathan alone, PDP tells APC, former UK prime minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop throwing tantrums at former President Goodluck Jonathan over the abducted Chibok girls.

A former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, alleged, few days ago in his new book, that former President Jonathan was “sleeping on the wheel” while terrorists were busy abducting school girls in Chibok, Borno State.

Cameron added that Jonathan prevented British forces from engaging in rescue efforts as he allegedly seemed to see the entire incident as cheap politics.

Sequel to this, the APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Jonathan needed not to deny the allegation. But the former President dismissed the claims.

However, Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, in a text message to our correspondent, said the APC should be grateful that Jonathan saved Nigeria by conceding defeat in 2015.

Jibrin added that the former President and his wife Dame Patience should be saved from any blame.

“The former British prime minister has taken the matter too far in his book. The Nigerian security problems are too serious to single out one particular individual for blame. The APC should leave our former president Goodluck Jonathan alone.

“The insecurity in Nigeria should be the concern of all Nigerians. By the grace of God, Boko Haram, herdsmen, banditry etc, will be a thing of the past. I wish to congratulate the Army, Police, Civill Defence, DSS and all other security agencies for all their efforts.

“All Fulani leaders are trying hard to ensure that headsmen are totally controlled to convenient places thereby bringing to an end roaming,” Jibrin said.

