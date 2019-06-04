Leather processing centre opens In Jos

ADVERTISEMENT

Member representing Langtang North / Langtang South federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Beni Lar has commissioned a leather processing centre in Jos, the state capital.

At the commissioning ceremony, Lar noted that cities as Kano, Aba, and Lagos are actively into leather processing and are making money from the leather industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lar who is the Chairperson, House of Representative Committee on Science and Technology, and the facilitator of the centre said it will boost youth employment, skills acquisition and other attendant empowerment.

She said, “Today that history has been made in Jos, and by the grace of God Jos is now joining these cities to supply and process leather in a big way. Through the support of Nigerian Leather Science and Technology (NILEST) and the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Jos will become the major hub for leather processing and production with the commissioning of this Beni Lar Centre.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On job creation efforts, she said: “Any organization and individual that wants to train youths in leather production can come here and register to train their wards. l offer to train 20 members of the public after this commissioning.”

The Acting Director General of NILEST, Dr. Eicharia Ngozi Oparah, said the institute located in Zaria, Kaduna state started in 1964 as a demonstration project for the then Northern Regional Government.

She said the Jos Centre already has 60 experienced staff and that it will achieve outstanding growth because the Centre has linkages with the various institutions like the Ministry of Science and Technology, Naraguta Leather Cooperative Society, Jos; Maijamaa Shoes, Bukuru and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), that pursue similar objectives.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App