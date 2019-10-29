Learner driver arrested for turning up to driving test in ‘stolen car’

ADVERTISEMENT

A man who drove himself unsupervised to his own driving test has been arrested on suspicion of taking the vehicle without the owner’s consent.

And to make his day even worse, he failed his test for the tenth time.

West Midlands Police shared a photo of the white Mitsubishi – in which the man had arrived – on Twitter and explained the bizarre situation.

In a post from the Force Response unit they called him: “Welcome to the world of stupid. Male turns up at the driving test centre for his driving test. Having driven himself there unsupervised.

“Then fails his test for the 10th time – male arrested by D unit Newtown for TWOC [taking without owner consent] offence.”

Last year, a man in China managed to fail his driving test before even starting the engine because he spent 40 seconds wrestling with the seat belt. Yup, the poor unfortunate chap was filmed on a dashcam while taking his ‘Subject 2’ test after passing his theory exam.

The notorious test is dreaded by learners in China, as it sees wannabe motorists sent out to the roads alone, while a camera watches over their every move.

To add insult to injury, the poor fella ended up going viral, racking up millions of views of his driving mishap. Ah, mate, it could have happened to anyone.

Culled from ladbible.com

