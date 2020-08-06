Leaders must take correction – Sultan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has advised leaders to always listen to advice, saying that leadership entailed heeding to correction at all times.

He gave the advice while receiving the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, who visited his palace to reaffirm their loyalty on Wednesday.

The monarch urged leaders to fear God in their dealings as there would be a day for accountability before the Almighty creator.

He, however, called on the people of Kano to embrace the changes in traditional leadership as the will of Allah and pray fervently for the leaders.

“This change is brought about by God. I want you to embrace it with good faith and pray for these leaders to succeed,” he said.

The Sultan admonished traditional council members to always tell the emirs the truth and advise them accordingly.

“We are not perfect. We can make mistakes and with your advice, we can make things better.

“Our people need to be patient and should sympathise with us and pray Allah to guide us aright because everything we do is for a purpose.

“You should also be patient with your subjects; listen to them and act on their advice. This is what a Muslim leader should do because any leader that does not take correction is not a good leader,” the sultan reiterated.

Sultan Sa’ad also recalled that the relationship between Sokoto and Kano has been in existence for over 200 years.

He said there was no decision taken by the Sultanate council without consulting the Emir of Kano.

“I was consulting your late father (Emir Ado Bayero) before we make any decision, especially on moon sighting and this is what we keep doing up to today and nothing will break our relationship,” he said.

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, said they were in Sokoto to reaffirm their loyalty to the Sultan.

