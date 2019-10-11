LCRI, Rep member empower 150 with agric startup pack

ADVERTISEMENT

A member House of Representatives, Hon. Mohammed Monguno and Lake Chad Research Institute in collaboration with BESPOKE limited have organized training for 150 youths and women towards ensuring poverty reduction and enhancing food security in Borno state.

Executive Director Lake Chad Research Institute represented by Dr. Maina Ibn Mohammed, disclosed during the flag off of a three-day training for the farmers on wheat seed and post-harvest handling of agricultural value chain.

He said Federal Government’s intervention through designed strategies such as this is targeting towards empowering youths and women in order to improve their participation in the agricultural sector and reduce the rate of unemployment as well as embrace wheat production.

“This training is aimed at promoting capacity of youths and women to improve their skills in agricultural sector which will enhance food production and security as well as create employment opportunities.

“We (LCRI) collaborate with BESPOKE to train the participant on post-harvest handling agricultural value chain, it is good program that will reduce poverty and increase food productivity.”Dr. Maina said.

In his remarks the Commissioner for Agriculture, Engineer Bukar Talba noted that agriculture is one of the ten point agenda of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum administration, adding that the training is hoped to address food insecurity, poverty and hunger among others.

He further added that promotion of agriculture as a business among youths and women through value chain, saying it will lead to job creation in the state. He urged participants to be attentive so as to achieve the desired goals.

Executive Director Bespoke Engineering Limited Mustapha Anjonoma who is the focal person for the project explained that empowerment was part of constituency project of federal lawmaker representing Ngazai, Monguno and Marte constituency.

Some participants who spoke lauded efforts of the organizers of the programme and assured to put into use knowledge acquired.

