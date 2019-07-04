LCCI worries over rise in fuel subsidy, debt portfolio

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday expressed concern over rise in the nation’s fuel subsidy payment, debt portfolio as well as the use of multiple exchange rates, saying the developments would retard growth in the economy.

In a press briefing on the state of the economy by its president, Babatunde Ruwase, LCCI described as worrisome over N11 trillion spent by the country in payment for outstanding subsidy claims in the last six years. It urged the Federal Government to stop the issue of subsidy on petrol and ensure that the nation’s refineries are working at full capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fuel subsidy has created considerable distortions and transparency problems in the sector over the years. We also urge the president to appoint a minister of petroleum in his new cabinet to oversee and coordinate the activities of the petroleum industry and not just a minister of state for petroleum’’, he said.

On debt portfolio, Ruwase said the chamber is concerned with the increasing amount meant for debt servicing which is worrisome as more funds that could be used for developmental projects are used to service debts.

ADVERTISEMENT

On multiple foreign exchange regime, Ruwase said: “We appreciate CBN’s consistent interventions in the foreign exchange market. However, we have concerns about the multiplicity of exchange rates and the wide gap between CBN’s N305 rate and other rates at N360 and above. This continues to create undue arbitrage opportunities, and transparency issues in the market.

On African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), LCCI insisted that Nigeria stands to gain more than lose from signing the trade agreement.

On access to credit, Ruwase noted that many commercial banks are still reluctant in granting credit to this important sector of the economy.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App