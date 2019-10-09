LCCI signs MoU with Oxford Business Group on ‘Nigeria 2020’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a global research and advisory firm, Oxford Business Group (OBG) for its forthcoming publication, “The Report: Nigeria 2020.”

Under the agreement, LCCI will help to produce The Report: Nigeria 2020 and other contents.

The new report by OBG will shine a spotlight on the sectors of Nigeria’s economy that are ripe for investment as the country steps up its bid to reduce its reliance on oil revenues.

‘The Report: Nigeria 2020’ will also highlight the key role that an infrastructure drive planned for the agricultural, manufacturing and service industries is expected to play in attracting new investors and boosting inflows.

It will also examine the country’s efforts to develop the green energy segment, which is being primed to play a pivotal part in boosting power provision.

It will also chart the transformation that has taken place in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector and the many ways in which other industries have been able to harness the introduction of new technologies for their own development.

LCCI Director General, Muda Yusuf, commended the partnership, noting that, despite being a key regional player and the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria has historically struggled to provide investors with the up-to-date, reliable business intelligence they need to make informed decisions.

“As a market leader, Oxford Business Group has played a key role in filling this void since launching its operations here, furnishing representatives from both the private and public sectors with extensive, accurate data and analysis on the rapidly changing domestic economic landscape.

“I look forward to working with its team on their exciting new project and sharing the results with the global investment community.”

‘The Report: Nigeria 2020,’ he said, will mark the culmination of more than 10 months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments.

“OBG’s publication will also contain contributions from leading representatives across the public and private sectors. The Report: Nigeria 2020 will be produced with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council. It will be available online and in print,” he said.

Welcoming the LCCI on board, OBG’s Country Director, Christophe Bonami, agreed that these were exciting times for Nigeria, as the country looks to bridge infrastructure gaps, encourage innovation and galvanise growth outside of the oil sector.

“The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has long been a driving force on the city’s business scene, with its efforts to promote trade and commerce, encourage investment and support entrepreneurial activity delivering positive results both locally and nationally.

“I am thrilled that our team will benefit from the expertise and experience that its members will bring to our research as we prepare to chart the next chapter of Nigeria’s fascinating growth story,” he said.

