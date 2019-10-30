LCCI dissects World Bank’s 2020 ease of doing business report

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has taken a critical look into the latest World Bank Ease of Doing Business 2020 Report which ranked Nigeria 131st from 146th position in 2018.

Our analysis of the report shows Nigeria climbed four spots higher to snatch the 17th position in Sub-Saharan Africa and jumped two spots higher to claim the fifth spot in West Africa, LCCI Director General, Muda Yusuf, said in a statement.

He commended the Government of Nigeria on the attainment of the feat, saying, it reflected the effort of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), and that with the report, Nigeria had moved 39-places in five years, from 170th position in 2015 up to 131st position.

He further said, “However, Nigeria’s ranking in the West African Sub-Region is fifth position. We can do much better as the economic powerhouse of the region.”

The chamber, however, pointed out that sampled cities in the report were not holistic, noting that the World Bank captured Nigerian business environment using Lagos and Kano largely as a result of their economic and commercial importance to Nigeria.

It said added that, “77 per cent of sampled businesses by the World Bank were drawn from Lagos and the other 23 per cent from Kano.

We are of the view that the World Bank findings in the two cities might not be broad enough considering the fact that the combined Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Lagos and Kano is less than 15 per cent of total MSMEs (41 million) in Nigeria,”

