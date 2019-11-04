Layer3 charts course for data localization, cloud adoption

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading IT professionals from across Nigeria converged on Abuja, recently to discuss the country’s need to take charge of the data it generates, and drive the adoption of cloud technologies by government, security agencies and indigenous businesses.

The event was hosted by Layer3, a leading IT services provider, in conjunction with VMware, a global leader in cloud computing and virtualization. It was themed ‘The Benefits of Data Sovereignty and Harnessing the Power of Cloud.’

Speaking at the event, Oyaje Idoko, CEO of Layer3, explained that countries across the world were increasingly holding data generated by their citizens in data centers located within their borders.

According to him, organizations in Nigeria’s public and private sectors could benefit from making a similar move. “The whole notion about where your data resides is something we need to take very seriously,” he said. “There’s been a lot of talk about data being the new oil. If we say that data is the new oil, why would we want someone else to be in custody of our ‘oil’?”

Mr. Idoko noted that the country was disadvantaged in many respects because of its failure to locate vital IT infrastructure locally. He expressed the belief that the local economy could make significant gains by leveraging home-grown IT facilities instead of relying on foreign cloud service providers.

Also, at the event, Muhammad Rudman, CEO, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, emphasized the savings that could be made by Nigeria if it utilized local datacenters. He linked the high cost of internet service provisioning and user experience in Nigeria to the limited number of such supporting infrastructure within the country.

On his part, Niyi Osibeluwo, Head Cloud Solutions at Layer3, said that the company was tackling the issues raised at the event. He revealed that Layer3Cloud, Layer3’s innovative cloud services, which runs out of multiple data centers within the country, was designed and built to help private and public sector organizations benefit from cloud services. “Our infrastructure was designed using best-in-class technology from Vmware” he explained.

