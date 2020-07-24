Laycon, Nengi and other housemates shaping the #BBNAIJA lockdown show

ADVERTISEMENT

The Big brother season 5 reality TV show is gradually taking shape with some housemates making good impression of themselves so far.

As expected, fans of the most popular Africa’s reality show have started identifying with their preferred housemates and it may not be long to identify those with the potentials to stay in the house till the last day of the show.

So far, the house had not witnessed any fight as the housemates seem to be getting along with one another.

The housemates are using their crafts and personalities to woo the audience.

Some of those housemates that are shaping the game at the moment are:

Laycon:

Real name, Olamilekan Agbeleshe Moshood.

The 26 year-old second class upper graduate of Philosophy from the University of Lagos is arguably one of the most liked housemates at the moment.

His appearance gave him off on the first day of the show as he was never rated by the audience and some of the housemates.

During the introductory season, a fellow housemate, Trickytee was heard saying Laycon ‘doesn’t have the presence’ as no one cared to listen to him.

However, the artist, signed to F.N.E record label was able to show the stuff he was made off on the first night of the show as he wooed some of the housemates with some lines from his recently released EP, “Who is Laycon”.

Some A list artists, like Reminisce, JoeBoy and the Chocolate City record label also used their huge social media presence to draw support for the rapper and songwriter.

On day 3 of the show, Laycon became the first season 5 housemate of the reality tv show to be verified on the video/image sharing platform, Instagram.

LayCon has been verified in less than a week in the house RT if you stan a King!!#LayconVerified pic.twitter.com/Ss1PpyjoOp — OLOJU EDE❤#BbNaija (@Damisyna) July 22, 2020

It was gathered that his followers on IG grew from less than 40,000 before the verification badge to over 100,000 before the end of the day.

Judging from the love and admiration the young artist is getting from the fans, it won’t be out of place to say he is one of those that stand a good chance of winning the reality show.

Nengi

Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson is another housemate satisfying the viewing pleasures of the #BBNAIJA audience.

The beauty of the 22 years old entrepreneur from Bayelsa state has been able to attract a huge fan base for her.

True to her words on the first day of the show that she wants to be known for other things than the face (beauty), she emerged the first head of house after defeating other housemates in the challenge.

The University of Port-Harcourt graduate of Mass Communications is arguably one of the most sought after housemates and she stands a good chance of going far in the reality show.

Dorothy

She can be described as the ‘show-stopper’ as her busty look instigated debates on the first day of the show.

She was the talk of the night as she trended at number 1 on Twitter.

Her Instagram page was also besieged by a handful of fans as her followers increased overnight.

The followers on her IG account: @thedorathybachor as at Thursday stood at 104, 000.

The Delta state born entrepreneur also possessed an unassuming posture and she is not likely to go into a fight.

Many watchers believe these attributes would work in her favour in the reality show.

Ozo

Another housemate that has caught the fancy of the audience is Ozoemena Chukwu AKA Ozo.

He was the first housemate to be checked-in to the Big Brother house and his handsome look has endeared him to the audience.

The 27-year old consultant has been described by many as enigmatic young man whose demeanour on the show has drawn a lot of fans to his side.

Kiddwaya

Terseer Kiddwaya, son of Benue-born billionaire and Socialite, Terry Waya is another housemate that is attracting attention and fan base in the house.

Although the fitness enthusiast told the host of the show, Ebuka that he could be arrogant, he has not displayed the trait of arrogance since the beginning of the show.



It is observed that his good look and energy (that may be seen during physical tasks) would work to his advantage.

