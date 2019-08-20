Lawyers without borders condemn police killings

ADVERTISEMENT

Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASFF) also known as Lawyers Without Borders have condemned the killing of three police officers by soldiers in Taraba State.

In a statement signed by its Head of Office in Nigeria, Angela Uwandu, ASFF called for proper coordination between the Nigerian Police and the army to ensure justice is done in the matter to restore public confidence in the security agencies.

“All officers responsible for the extra judicial killing of the police officers and the civilian in Taraba State should be brought to book to serve as deterrence to others,” says Uwandu.

“No law permits security agencies to summarily execute suspects of crime without adherence to due process,” she said in the statement.

“Extra judicial execution/killing is a gross human rights violation which directly contravenes the constitutionally guaranteed right to life. ASF France therefore, welcomes the directive by the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari to the Defence Headquarters to commence a probe into the incident and to serve justice.”

The group also called for similar investigation on the reported killing of two civilians by soldiers in Ishere, Ogun State on August 13.

ASFF said it is currently implementing the SAFE project in Nigeria in partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organization (CAPIO) to address core human rights violations of extra judicial killings, torture, ill treatments and arbitrary detention by security agencies in Nigeria

