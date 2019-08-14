Lawyers sue FG over HIV/AIDS workplace policy

ADVERTISEMENT

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Lawyers Alert, has dragged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice to court over non implementation of HIV/AIDS workplace policy by employers in Nigeria.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan had in 2014 assented to the HIV/AIDS (Anti-Discrimination) Act, aimed to discourage workplace discrimination against Persons Living with HIV/AIDS.

But, five years after, the rights group, has approached the National Industrial Court in Abuja, challenging the Attorney General “for neglecting and not overseeing his duty to ensure compliance with Section 21(1) of the HIV/AIDS (Anti-Discrimination Act, 2014.”

A statement released by Lawyers Alert’s Director of Programmes, Roseline Oghenebrume and made available to Daily Trust in Makurdi yesterday, indicated that the legal suit intended to compel the Attorney General to “forthwith carry on his stipulated duties as provided by the HIV/AIDS (Anti- Discrimination) Act, 2014.”

