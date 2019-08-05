Lawyers react as El-Zakzaky, wife get leave to travel abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky is in urgent need of medical treatment, Director, Public Prosecution, Bayero Dari has disclosed.



El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat were, on Monday, granted bail by a Kaduna court to seek treatment in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to journalists after the court sitting, Dari said the state will explore whether there is need for an appeal or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him: “The court read through all the medical reports and said the applicant could leave for medical attention because based on the medical reports, Mallam is in dire need of medical attention and the court cannot try a dead person.”

“The leave, according to the court, will last till mallam and his wife are discharged from the hospital and as soon as they are discharged, they will return to the country to continue with the trial.”

He said that the court heard all arguments from counsels and ruled, adding that: “We are bound by the ruling of this honourable court and all the parties are bound by the ruling of the court.”

He noted that the applicants will leave for India along with officials of the state as soon as travel arrangements are concluded.

Counsel to Zakzaky, Marshall Abubakar stated that: “The judge agreed with the eight different medical reports filed by the applicant which showed clearly how urgently our clients need medical attention abroad and granted the application.”

On his reaction to the condition of medical leave, he said: “The court was swayed by the submission of Femi Falana (SAN) and the various medical reports that were attached to the said application, so the court was also of the view that the life of the applicant must be saved urgently. “

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App