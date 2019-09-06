Lawyer urges FG to impose economic sanctions on SA businesses

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has been urged to impose economic sanction against South African business interests in Nigeria as a way of compelling it to be proactive against xenophobic attack against Nigerians.

Mr Paul Eshiamomoh, a human rights lawyer, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that this would be more impactful than resorting to mob actions across the country.

He charged Nigerians to remain calm to avoid worsening the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

“I do not believe shutting down South African businesses in Nigeria will solve the problem and I do not subscribe to violent reprisal attack against South Africans living in Nigeria or their businesses.

“The Federal Government can impose sanctions against their business interests in Nigeria. I believe that every diplomatic action should be matched with diplomatic solution.

“So if Nigeria government do not take steps to send a signal to South African authorities against this barbaric act the situation will get worse,” he said.

The rights lawyer expressed dismay over ability of South African police authorities to prevent the attacks against Nigerians.

“South African authorities are not proactive in saving the lives and properties of Nigerians. I am therefore calling on Nigerian government to evacuate Nigerians who are willing to come back home,” he said.

He however, appealed to the Federal Government to continue in its efforts to provide jobs opportunities for Nigerians to tackle the rate of Nigerians travelling abroad in search of jobs.

NAN reports that the Nigerian government through its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, asked the South African authorities to pay compensation to Nigerians whose properties were destroyed during the attack. (NAN)

